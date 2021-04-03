Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $124.75 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00667594 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00027991 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 123,391,278 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.