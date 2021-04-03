Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.70 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $15.03 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.70 or 0.00671572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027928 BTC.

Genaro Network Token Profile

Genaro Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.