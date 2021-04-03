Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 83.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,806 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $323.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

