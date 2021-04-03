General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,979,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,080,481,000 after purchasing an additional 129,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,291,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,122,000 after purchasing an additional 184,935 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,397,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,803,000 after purchasing an additional 351,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.27.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $184.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

