GET Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00013122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $88.57 million and $2.15 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Token Trading

