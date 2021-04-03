GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $31,678.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125,783.98 or 2.19963340 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 266.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,457,955 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.