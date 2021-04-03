GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $3.52 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 94.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $34.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,962,406 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.