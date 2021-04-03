Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,409 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 4,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 348,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,641,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after purchasing an additional 82,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $66.44 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

