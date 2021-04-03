Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,232 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the software’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the software’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the software’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,344 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,970. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

