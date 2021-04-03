Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.02 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM opened at $87.53 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALRM. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

