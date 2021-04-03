Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,690 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

