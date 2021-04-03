Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Discovery by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Discovery by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.