Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day moving average of $121.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

