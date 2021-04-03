Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,639 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Global Payments worth $276,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $207.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.55 and a 52-week high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

