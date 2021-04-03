Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.47% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

