GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Volume Tops $14,423.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $14,423.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0869 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,029.21 or 0.03496286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00346198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.00951562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.36 or 0.00434814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.73 or 0.00388927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00306029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024156 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

