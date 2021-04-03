Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Glu Mobile worth $16,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 76.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 124,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,602 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

