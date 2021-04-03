GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. GMS posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays raised their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

GMS stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.09. GMS has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GMS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

