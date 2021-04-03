GNY (GNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $925,759.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $285.39 million and $925,759.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.