GoByte Price Reaches $0.0502 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. GoByte has a total market cap of $480,778.82 and approximately $898.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012313 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

