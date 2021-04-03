Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,867 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Gogo worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

