GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Position Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.83% of GoHealth worth $78,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $529,896,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,528,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,322,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $9,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $11.48 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOCO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

