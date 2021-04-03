Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 482,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 590.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.