Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.96% of Gold Fields worth $78,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gold Fields by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 482,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gold Fields by 590.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

