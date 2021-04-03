GoldFund Trading 38.3% Higher Over Last Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $181,097.51 and approximately $99.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005723 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

