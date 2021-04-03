Golem (GLM) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Golem has a total market capitalization of $619.87 million and $56.11 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00672643 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027968 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

