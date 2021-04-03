Goose Finance (EGG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.07 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.85 or 0.00029326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a market cap of $21.10 million and approximately $6.07 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.30 or 0.00674055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027385 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,317,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,201 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

