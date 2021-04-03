Gossip Coin Market Capitalization Tops $37,325.86 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $37,325.86 and $26.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

