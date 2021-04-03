Graft 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,876.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 95.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Graft has a total market capitalization of $688,911.19 and approximately $9,876.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.45 or 0.00436874 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 960.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.