Graft (GRFT) Price Tops $0.0006

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Graft has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $353,521.06 and $572.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.50 or 0.00432560 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 989.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

Graft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

