Graviocoin (GIO) Price Reaches $0.0686 on Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Graviocoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $1,178.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.07 or 0.00349809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.