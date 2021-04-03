Gravity (GZRO) Trading 5.3% Higher This Week

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $815,895.95 and approximately $13.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00074971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.29 or 0.00299381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00091473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.73 or 0.00748487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027835 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

