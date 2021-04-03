Grid+ (GRID) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $22,360.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00051529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.10 or 0.00672236 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00069059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027793 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.