Grin Price Hits $0.73 on Top Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Grin has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $51.04 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,139.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.02 or 0.03543204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00345743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.47 or 0.00938195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.51 or 0.00436037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.87 or 0.00383332 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00301859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 69,590,460 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

