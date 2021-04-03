Growth DeFi (GRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.10 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be bought for about $30.18 or 0.00052111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $96,382.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00052328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.25 or 0.00675656 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00027581 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 981,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,719 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars.

