GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) vs. American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Head to Head Analysis

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -10.56% -45.36% -14.85% American Public Education 5.63% 5.95% 4.88%

34.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GSX Techedu and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 6 4 2 0 1.67 American Public Education 0 1 4 0 2.80

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $59.54, suggesting a potential upside of 85.03%. American Public Education has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than American Public Education.

Volatility and Risk

GSX Techedu has a beta of -0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GSX Techedu and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.27 $32.56 million $0.13 247.54 American Public Education $286.27 million 2.36 $10.01 million $1.09 33.29

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than American Public Education. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSX Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Public Education beats GSX Techedu on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. In addition, it offers foreign language courses comprising English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. Further, the company provides personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Additionally, it offers other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Wechat. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

