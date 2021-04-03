Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 13,935 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,878 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

