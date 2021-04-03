Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,371 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $51.24.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.