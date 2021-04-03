Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,663 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,081,772.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $92.53 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

