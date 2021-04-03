Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 24,111 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,243 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

BK stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

