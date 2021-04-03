Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,560 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 60,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

