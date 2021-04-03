Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 2.66% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEV opened at $13.36 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

