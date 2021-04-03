Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,548 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

