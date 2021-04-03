Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of MAG Silver worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

