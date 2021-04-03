Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN opened at $138.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XLRN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

In other news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,937. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

