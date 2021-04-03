Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 729,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 143,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $23,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.