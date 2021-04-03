Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $195.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 238.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.90 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

