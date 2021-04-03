Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $342.28 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.26 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,528,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $26,714,457.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,754 shares of company stock valued at $32,030,682. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

