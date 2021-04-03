Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,190,000 after buying an additional 359,110 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 445,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,604,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

SAGE opened at $76.88 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

