Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

